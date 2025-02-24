Implementation of e-health records set for next month – President Ali

-says new system will modernise patient care, make medical histories more accessible

THE implementation of the electronic health records system in Guyana is set for March 2025.

This is according to President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who made this disclosure on Saturday evening during his address to the nation on the occasion of the Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary.

As the Head of State noted that the country has undergone significant transformation, he noted that the health sector will take a leap forward with this implementation.

“In March 2025, the country will take a giant leap forward with the implementation of electronic health records, modernising patient care and ensuring seamless access to medical history,” he affirmed.

Added to this, Dr Ali indicated that to support this transformation, more than 3,000 healthcare workers are currently undergoing training.

During the Ministry of Health’s 2024 end-of-year press conference, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony told the Guyana Chronicle that while it took some time to get through hurdles, progress is being made in the project.

At that time, he also noted that the contract was expected to be awarded soon to a United Kingdom-based company.

Dr Anthony indicated that the IDB-funded project went to tender earlier in 2024, and several expressions of interest were received.

These expressions had to be evaluated as the team was reportedly looking at 98 different technical parameters which were then narrowed down to four.

Phase one of implementation of the project is expected to begin at the Georgetown Public Hospital and its satellite clinics and upon completion will be rolled out at other hospitals.

Dr Anthony noted that phase one was expected to be rolled out in early 2025 as they had gotten past the contracting part and were moving towards implementation.