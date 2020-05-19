Three months on… Doctor in Valentine’s Day accident charged with causing teen’s death

–makes bail, but ordered to surrender passport

THREE months after the fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager, and injured her sister and a nine-year-old, the man behind the wheel was officially charged on Monday when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Giresh Sadeo, 31, a medical doctor of Number 78 Village, Corentyne appeared before

Magistrate Renita Singh and pleaded not guilty to causing the death of 16-year-old Aliyah Mohabir by dangerous driving. He was placed on $400,000 cash bail, but made to lodge his passport.

On February 14, at around noon, Dr. Sadeo was reportedly proceeding east along the northern side of the Bush Lot Public Road in his SUV (PXX 5165) when he swerved to avoid hitting nine-year-old Roshnie Mohan, who was crossing the road from south to north. Reports are that despite his best efforts, he still hit the child, and subsequently lost control of the vehicle, slamming into Mohabir and her 14-year-old sister, Aneela, who were walking on the shoulder of the road.

The teens were on their way to visit a friend in Bush Lot, a few miles from where they lived at Number 46 Village, on the Corentyne. Roshnie, who hails from Bush Lot, had just left her grandparents’ house at Kildonan and was making her way across the road to head home when the accident occurred.

Both sisters and the nine-year-old were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where, after being evaluated, the two younger girls were transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Aliyah, on the other hand, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, due to the severity of her injuries, but died the following day without regaining consciousness.

Sahadeo, meanwhile, who’d complained of feeling unwell after being apprehended by the police, was also taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was kept for observation for two days, but released on $150,000 station bail after the mandatory 72-hour detention had passed.

He is expected to make another court appearance on June 4, 2020.