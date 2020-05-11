German’s Soup NY branch moving to new location

Guyanese-owned German’s Soup is moving its Brooklyn, New York store to a bigger and more convenient location in mid-June 2020, the business entity said in a release.

According to the release the current location will close at the end of May 2020 and the restaurant will be relocated to 410 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn (approximately half mile from current location). “The move was necessary since we have outgrown the current location with space constraints inhibiting the timely preparation of meals, so when the opportunity presented itself to purchase a property not too far from our current store we jumped at it. It just so happens it coincides with our 2nd year anniversary of doing business in New York, which makes it a momentous occasion,” says Clinton Urling, the Owner.

The new location occupies a large, bright space on the busy intersection of Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The stylish space will offer predominantly takeout meals. The restaurant will be opened daily, serving Monday – Friday 10:30am – 8:30pm, and Saturday – Sunday 10am – 9pm. Takeout, catering and delivery are also offered. No reservations are taken. In May 2018, German’s Restaurant opened its first United States store at 793 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, USA. The famous German’s Restaurant first opened in 1960 in Guyana’s capital city of Georgetown. Family-owned for all its 58-year history, the restaurant has become one of the most popular and most influential restaurants in the country.