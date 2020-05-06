Police will provide security during vote recount

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reminded that keeping with its mandate of maintaining safety and security, it will provide all security arrangements during the recount of the ballots for the March 2, General and Regional Elections.

A release from the Force said ranks will be providing security escorts during this period. The ballots will be counted today at Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara and a traffic advisory in effect in relation to the closure of roads around the convention centre.

In this regard, the following traffic arrangements will be put in place from 06:00hrs on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 until further notice

Police headquarters noted that the Railway Embankment between UG Road and Conversation Tree, Bel Air will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Persons proceeding to CARICOM Secretariat and persons residing to the east of the convention centre will be given access to enter the embankment from UG Road, while persons residing to the west will be given access from Bel Air.

The compound of the aquatic centre will be used to facilitate parking for the observers, agents and other officials.

The Guyana Police Force apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.