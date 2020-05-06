Missing poll books stalls recount of District One votes

The absence of the poll books from the records for District One has stalled the verification process of the recount of the votes cast in that region at the March 2, 2020 regional and general elections.

Reports are that the poll books are said to be in the possession of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Returning Officer for the Region, Trevor Harris.

The book is the log book which details on the voting process, the number of used and spoiled ballots, signatures of counting and polling agents as well as those of the presiding officer, ballot clerks among other polling staff.The book also details the time process recorded throughout elections day at the polling station.It also includes details on affidavits of identity of persons accompanying a voter to the polling station to assist them in the voting process.

Sources within the APNU+AFC told the Guyana Chronicle that this development speaks to corrupt practices undertaken by persons in District One as regards the credibility of the process.

When the containers for the ballots for District One were opened, some of the containers were found with water inside.It is unclear if this compromised the counting of ballots in those containers.

The national recount commenced today following delayed start which centered on security arrangements as well as the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic being unable to find the keys to its locks on several containers containing the ballots.