‘Critic’ shows up at recount venue with two GECOM ID cards

…APNU+AFC registers concerns with CEO

The coalition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) has written to the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield registering its concerns after activist Mikhail Rodrigues, known commonly as the ‘Guyanese Critic’ showed up at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre earlier today with identification cards for two of the smaller political parties which contested the March 2, 2020 polls.

According to the APNU+AFC , Rodrigues was accredited by GECOM as a Stand By agent for the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) as well as a Tabulation Agent for The New Movement. (TNM).

APNU+AFC party agent Joseph Harmon requested that the GECOM CEO withdraw the accreditation of Rodrigues, who also operates as a self-employed member of the media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rodrigues posted on his ‘Guyanese Critic’ Facebook account that he was the only person who was denied entry into the recount venue.

He made the post even as he posted two accompanying photos of the two GECOM ID cards he possessed for the two small parties.