Diabetic man passes away from COVID-19

-death toll climbs to nine

THE Novel Coronavirus has claimed the life of 67-year-old Samuel Morris, making him the ninth person in Guyana to succumb to the deadly disease, COVID-19.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence confirmed that Morris died around 20:20hrs, on Wednesday, while receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Morris was hospitalised for several days before he lost the battle against the disease. Health authorities said his condition had worsened over time because he had other underlying ailments such as diabetes. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the COVID-19 disease has proven to be a “real killer,” especially in cases involving persons who have co-morbidities. This was according to doctors of the GPHC.

At that time, Guyana had recorded six deaths due to the COVID-19 disease and while the loss of life is never pleasant, doctors had said most of the persons who died had co-morbidities. In medicine, comorbidity is defined as the presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary condition; in the countable sense of the term, a comorbidity is each additional condition.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that 81 per cent of persons who contract COVID-19, will have mild symptoms, while 14 per cent will have severe symptoms and five per cent will need intensive care. “Most of the people who passed, have [sic] co-morbidities…some had diabetes, hypertension, asthma and one of them even had severe pneumonia, which, without COVID, can also cause death…these, coupled with the complications related to COVID-19 can be dangerous,” said Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at GPHC, Dr. Genellys Camps, during an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

Among the persons who lost their lives to the deadly disease was local drag racer, Deryck Jaisingh, called ‘Mad Dog.’ It was reported that Jaisingh was also being treated for malaria and reports are that he was diabetic. Guyana’s first COVID-19 victim, 52-year-old, Ratna Baboolall, was also hypertensive and a diabetic. Jermaine Ifill, an emergency medical technician (EMT), who had also succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19 was also being treated for pneumonia.

Two other persons who died from the disease were OSA Collins, a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam; and 77-year-old, Colonel, John Percy Leon Lewis. And most recently, 45-year-old, Lennox Williams, who also had underlying conditions.

Considering the local situation, Minister Lawrence had said the ministry will continue to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

The disease remains a serious concern and so far government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded coronavirus with the implementation of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were made pursuant to the paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement B, March 16, 2020, government said in a notice on Friday evening.