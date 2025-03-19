News Archives
Former Anna Regina Mayor, Pastor Rajendra Prabhulall passes away
The Essequibo region is mourning the loss of Pastor Rajendra Prabhulall, affectionately known as Pastor Rocky, who passed away recently.

Pastor Prabhulall was a respected and multifaceted figure in the region. He served as the former Mayor of the Town of Anna Regina and previously held the post of Information Officer for Region Two.

At the time of his passing, he was the pastor of Voice of Faith Miracle Ministry and a well-known radio host on Radio Essequibo 95.5 FM.

His contributions to the region’s communication and public information sectors were widely regarded as instrumental in fostering community engagement and awareness.

Pastor Rocky was also known for his dedication to public service, his compassionate spirit, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Pastor Rocky’s legacy of service and kindness is expected to leave a lasting impact on the region.

