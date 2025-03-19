$6B in crucial sea, river defence works to commence soon

–as Public Works Ministry awards 42 contracts

IN a significant move to bolster flood protection infrastructure, the Ministry of Public Works has awarded 42 contracts valued at approximately $6 billion for the construction of crucial sea and river defence structures along its coastline.

These projects are integral to the Ministry of Public Works’ Capital Programme, which was recently approved under the 2025 National Budget.

The initiative focuses on enhancing critical sections of sea and river defences across several regions, including Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six, as well as Wakenaam and Leguan Islands.

Key locations for these projects include the Essequibo Coast, where work will be conducted in Cullen, Onderneeming, Good Hope, and Queenstown. On Wakenaam Island, Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure, and Marionville are slated for development, while Amsterdam, Canefield, and Waterloo on Leguan Island will also see significant improvements.

In West Demerara, Den Amstel, La Jalousie, and La Retraite are among the areas targeted, with East Demerara focusing on Buxton, Garden of Eden, Friendship, Hope, Essex/Concord, and Mahaica.

Additionally, the West Coast of Berbice will see projects in Belladrum/Washington and Abary, while East Berbice will focus on No. 58-62 Villages, Bengal, and Crabwood Creek.

At the contract signing ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, was joined by Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad.

Minister Edghill emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of work and ensuring the timely completion of these projects.

He also provided reassurance that there is no shortage of materials necessary for the construction, alleviating concerns about potential delays. This comprehensive approach underscores Guyana’s commitment to enhancing its resilience against flooding and protecting its coastal communities.