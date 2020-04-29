Land surveyor among four who perished in Berbice River accident

…several bodies recovered

The bodies of at least two persons,including that of a young land surveyor attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, were recovered on Wednesday from the Berbice River following Tuesday night’s horrific smash-up between two vessels.

Confirmed dead is Romario Denhart, a 24-year old land surveyor of Lot 41 Stanleytown New Amsterdam.

The body of Julian Mc Kenzie aged 55, of Sand Hills,Berbice River, was also recovered hours after their wooden boat collided with a larger vessel in the vicinity of Friendship Village,sixty-five miles from New Amsterdam township.Late on Wednesday, the bodies of two additional persons,including that of Godfrey Denhart, Romario’s father and another man known as Kidman Lindie, of Sand Hills, were recovered but this is being ascertained.

The remains were transported to the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling on Wednesday and later to the public hospital in the town where doctors confirmed their deaths.

At the scene, relatives screamed for their loved ones whose heads were battered from injuries sustained. It is believed that they died instantly.

Reports revealed that a larger wooden boat, motored by a 75Horse Power outboard engine ,was moving at a fast rate of speed on the dark waterway sometime after 20:00hrs on Tuesday night,when it collided with the smaller vessel in which Denhart,McKenzie and two others were travelling.

During the impact, the smaller boat which was powered by a 25 Horse Power engine, was shattered, while the propeller,,causing severe head injuries to its victims.

The collision was heard some distance away and when residents ran to the waterfront they saw a lime green and grey vessel with its occupants in the waterway. The smaller vessel was out of sight. When questioned, the occupants claimed that all was well. But after pieces of the wooden boat, along with footwear of the missing men were seen floating, persons realized that something was amiss.

A search party was mobolized and a message was sent to the men’s relatives in New Amsterdam.Thereafter, the police and the Coast Guard were informed .

Simone De Cunha, sister of Julian Mc Kenzie said, having received the news said she visited the Central Police station where an official report was made. She said she last saw her brother, who is a farmer, last year. He leaves to mourn 10 siblings and a son.

Denheart, fondly referred to as Mario, was remembered as someone who worked hard to achieve his goals, his mother recalled.With tears flowing, Paula Soloman, said her son was well loved and was an example to many.

“Mario was my brace. He never failed me! He was my last son!. Just a few days ago he urged me to open an account at the bank, so he can transfer on a monthly basis money from his account to mine,” the young man’s mother said.

She said he was her last son, and was very focused on developing himself.

Romario previously attended the New Amsterdam Multilateral School and later, the Guyana School of Agriculture where he obtained a Certificate in Forestry. He later attended the Georgetown Technical Institute(GTI)where he successfully completed a Land Surveyor course. His first work attachment was on the East Bank Berbice roadway before his current secondment to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Soloman recalled that on Monday Godfrey Denhart called ‘Freeman’, the father of her five children,visited her home and requested to take his sons Romario and Neil up the Berbice River.

As a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, she said Romario was on time off and had decided to go along to visit relatives. He was expected to return home on Friday.

The devastating news also affected the relatives of Lindie.His sister, Valarie Lindie recalled receiving the dreaded message from a cousin who narrated the incident. She last saw her sibling, two months ago. He was 56 years old and fathered two children.

As investigations continue,five persons, including the captain of the larger boat, are being grilled by the police. Reports are that one of the persons arrested sustained injuries to his forehead. Further, the boat along with 81 pounds of cannabis sativa was recovered from the detained persons.

Investigations are continuing.