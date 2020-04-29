COVID-19 Update | Three new cases recorded, three more recover

The total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana climbed by 3 to 78 and the authorities are reporting that 3 additional persons who tested positive for the ailment, have recovered.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health also noted the areas where most of the cases in Georgetown, the epicenter of the pandemic, have been recorded.They include the areas north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted that 519 persons have been tested for the virus, and of that number, 441 tested negative. There are 3 persons in our COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit while 18 are in institutional quarantine and and 52 in isolation.

“We need to stop and take stock of this situation; you must adhere to the guidelines provided or we will be in a situation that we cannot control (repeat). Many of you have read the article of the Spanish Flu and how Guyana suffered during that period. And certainly, we do not want a repeat of this,” Minister Lawrence said.

