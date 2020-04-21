Four escaped prisoners on the run

FOUR prisoners, including two murder accused, escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison, in the wee hours of Monday, April 20, 2020.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, on Monday, confirmed that Anthony Padmore, Kenraul Perez, Sasnarine Bisnauth and Ganesh Dhanraj escaped from the facility.

He explained that the escape took place around 03:46 hours, during the heavy rainfall on Monday.

However, the discovery was made by prison officials during roll call at 06:15 hours, when the four prisoners did not answer to their names.

The relevant CCTV footage was examined, and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) alerted.

The prisoners made good their escape, by jumping the eastern fence. The ranks on duty, at the material time, have been interviewed and are cooperating fully. So far, no prison rank has been found culpable.

The GPF is currently putting all measures in place to locate and apprehend the escaped prisoners.

Padmore, 26, is serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in cannabis. He is from Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

His next of kin is listed as his mother who lives at Juicetown, Berbice.

Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, a murder accused, is also among the escapees.

His next of kin is listed as his father who lives at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Bisnauth, 24, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara has been charged for two counts of robbery and armed robbery.

His next of kin is his listed as his mother who lives at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.

Dhanraj, 32 of Façade, Parika, West Coast Demerara, was also charged with murder.

His next of kin is his mother who resides at Parika

In October 2018, three prisoners escaped from the Lusignan Prison.

The three prisoners escaped from the Lusignan Holding Bay at about 0430hrs on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Double-murder accused Travis Evans, Sudesh Dyal, who was on remand for break and enter and larceny, as well as escaping from lawful custody and Dexroy Pollard, who was also on remand for break and enter charges, escaped from the facility but was later recaptured by the police.

Paul Goriah, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison and Cobena Stephens, called “OJ,” who escaped from the Georgetown Prison during the destructive prison riot on July 9, 2017, are also still on the run.