Bess hopeful that Senior Championships can happen at the end of the year

THE Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) is hoping to run off its Senior Championships by the end of the year.

Initially, the premier competition on the local bodybuilding calendar, which crowns the Mr. Guyana, Mr. Physique and Ms. Bikini winners, was expected to be held in July, but the Coronavirus Pandemic, brought a screeching halt to all sporting activities.

President of the GBBFF Keavon Bess said that hosting the event in 2020 would still depend on Guyana’s ability to weather the COVID 19 storm over the next few months.

“We hope to host the seniors at the end of the year if the situation with Covid is better then. At this stage all regional and international competitions have been put on hold or have been postponed until next year.”

The federation was able to host a successful Mr. Linden Classic, in tandem with the Mr. Novice Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships on February 15 at Lichas Hall.

All other competitions, including the Mr. Berbice and the Intermediate Championships have been postponed. Both of those competitions were originally scheduled for the Ancient County later this month.

“I am aware that a lot of bodybuilders in Guyana are disappointed at not being able to compete at the Intermediate and Mr. Berbice Classic 2020 but the federation would like to encourage those athletes to keep the same energy and to be prepared to compete at the Seniors at year end.”CONTINUE HEALTHY PRACTICES

Bess noted that healthy practices are a cornerstone of bodybuilding and he is optimistic that despite gyms countrywide being shut down due to quarantine measures, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts are still in training mode.

“Bodybuilders have an advantage over the average population because, for the most parts, they have been practicing the habit of health eating and exercise.

“I will ask all of them to continue their healthy way of life and to render assistance and guidance to their family and friends so that we all can beat this dreaded virus. What we need now more than ever before is social support after we would have practiced social distancing. So I will ask the entire bodybuilding fraternity to support each other and to support the vulnerable among us as we fight to return this world to what we knew it to be before this virus disrupted our lives.”