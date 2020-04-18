COVID-19 figures up by six

–health authorities confirm six new cases in last 24 hrs, with 48 persons in isolation, four in ICU

THE number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise, with the latest statistics showing that Guyana recorded six new cases within the past 24 hours, taking the total number of persons proven to have contracted the virus to 63.

“…I ask you to take note that our confirmed cases are climbing rapidly. For this week alone, we have 18 positive cases; 18 positive cases my friends, in one week,” Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence lamented on Friday during her daily virtual update on the situation here.

With the weekend already upon us, Minister Lawrence is urging persons to pay keen attention to the rapid rise in corona-positive cases, noting that persons ought to be aware of and understand the reason for staying home and maintaining social and physical distance.

And while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases moved from 57 to 63 overnight, the number of deaths is still six.

According to Minister Lawrence, of the 283 persons tested so far, 220 have proven negative, and of the number tested positive, nine have recovered to date.

And as the authorities continue to monitor the situation, the minister said, 15 persons are in institutional quarantine, another 48 are in institutional isolation, while four are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Contacts of the persons tested positive, based on information received by health authorities and self-reporting, are a part of the COVID-19 surveillance follow-up strategy.

Of the 63 COVID-19-positive cases, four are imports, while the remaining 59 were contracted right here in Guyana.

“Our confirmed cases in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) represent 87.7 per cent, with most cases in Georgetown, Minister Lawrence said. “The 30 – 49 age group is where we have the highest number of positive cases, with a 4:1 ratio of males to females,” she added.

‘STAY HOME!’

Considering these figures, she encouraged persons to abide by the measures in place, and more importantly, that they “Stay home!”

Explaining what is meant by staying at home, Minister Lawrence said: “You do not go out of your yard to visit with family (brother, sister, grandmother etc.), or even your partner, if you are not already living together… No liming in front of your residence, or at the corner to take a few beers or just to have a conversation; or going to the supermarket or the gas station just to window-shop.

“Please note that our COVID-19 numbers will increase or stabilise, depending on your daily behaviour. The more responsible you are and comply with the guidelines, the faster we will be able to flatten the curve, and stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease in our country.”

GLOBAL ‘STATS’, MEASURES

Globally, there are close to two million cases of COVID-19, with over 130,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medication, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Locally, the government had extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directions issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B on March 16 2020.

The measures at reference took effect from April 3, 2020, and are expected to last one month, unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

President David Granger, in an address to the nation last Saturday evening, said Guyana is in line to receive approximately 30,000 masks, a number of ventilators and other medical equipment from the People’s Republic of China as it ups its fight against COVID-19. Added to that, the country has turned to the Government of India for financial assistance.

According to President Granger, the fight requires unprecedented expenditure and outlay of resources to enable identification and testing, isolation, protection and treatment. These added resources will complement systems already in place to suppress the spread of the virus and provide appropriate medical attention.

As the country wages war against the deadly disease, the Head of State said the efforts of the country’s frontline workers, in particular those within the medical field, should not go unnoticed.

‘THINK TENDERLY’

“I ask you… to think tenderly of our public health professionals and service providers; that is to say, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all other supporting staff , medical and non-medical, who are providing the required care for those in distress,” President Granger said, adding:

“Public health practitioners are on the frontline of protecting those stricken by the disease; they have been working tirelessly through this very difficult situation to provide quality healthcare to those who have been infected and afflicted. Everyone in the public health system has played a vital part in the fight against this disease.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the newly-discovered coronavirus.

WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illnesses and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer, are more likely to develop serious illness.

The WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it is spread.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-

based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” the WHO has advised.