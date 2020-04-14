Miner critical following fight at Duquarie Backdam

Randy Peters

A FIGHT between two men at the Duquarie Backdam, in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni, on Sunday night, resulted in one of them sustaining chops and stab wounds.

Injured is Randy Peters, a miner from the village of Paruima.

Reports are that Peters and another man, said to be an excavator operator, had an exchange of words and that led to a fight. The assailant fired chops at Peters; the victim sustained a wound to his neck. He was also stabbed about his shoulders.

Yesterday (Monday) morning, a truck ventured into the area from the village of Cumang for Peters, who, by that time, had lost a lot of blood. He was attended to by persons in the area. He was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital yesterday afternoon.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

