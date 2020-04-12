Corentyne body in barrel | Prime suspect found hiding under Canje Bridge

…victim maybe Venezuelan national called ‘Vanessa’

A man known as ‘Radesh’, who is the main suspect in the discovery of the lifeless body of a woman which was found in a barrel in a trench on the Corentyne on Saturday, was on Sunday nabbed by the police s he hid under the Canje Bridge.

The 30-year-old man was being sought by the police for questioning into the horrific murder of a 24-year of female who has only been identified as “Vanessa”.She is said to be a Venezuelan national.

The battered, partially decomposed body of the young woman was found stuffed in a blue plastic barrel that was partially submerged in a small trench at R & S Street in Belvedere, East Berbice Corentyne, a few houses away from where the couple resided.

The discovery was made on Saturday morning by a resident after he observed a pungent scent coming from the trench. Upon investigation he saw a foot dangling out the barrel and he immediately raised an alarm.

The woman was strangled with a bed sheet which was still tied around her neck at the time of discovery, while her face was smashed in to the point where facial identification was impossible. There were several other marks of violence about the body.

The couple was last see together on Thursday, while the man, who works as a labourer on a poultry farm ,failed to report to work but showed up on Saturday morning to borrow some money from his employer; he told his employer that he was going to an Upper Corentyne village.

The couple moved into the area about three months ago and neighbours related to this publication that they are usually engaged in frequent quarrels. The neighbours were also instrumental in providing some confirmation as to who the body was since they were able to recognize the barrel as one of two that belonged to the couple. A search of the

yard revealed one of two barrels was missing.

The police since Saturday have been tracking the whereabouts of the man and finally managed to nab him under the Canje Bridge. He is presently in police custody being grilled by detectives.

Meanwhile the mother of the suspect, told this publication that if indeed her son committed the gruesome act, he should pay with his life. The mother explained that her son has been in a relationship with a Venezuelan national who has been with her son for about 5 months now. She noted that her son had a chequered past.

“Radesh always getting in some trouble, he been in and out of jail plenty time and does thief down to the smallest thing. He is a nuisance. He does only cause trouble, that girl was the such a kind and humble person,” she said.Reports are that the woman also lived at the Dharm Shala for sometime.

She added, after he introduced her to the family, he promised to settle down and change his ways.

The Police are continuing their investigation and are hoping to put a

proper identification the the deceased.The body is currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem investigation.

Meanwhile, police sources have indicated that the suspect has so far denied killing the woman , but has been giving investigators varying accounts filled with discrepancies.(Nafeeza Yahya)