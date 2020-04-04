Former Ocean View Hotel to be used as COVID-19 facility

…National Gymnasium, Former GBC building among others under consideration

The former Ocean View Hotel located on the Rupert Craig Highway, Liliendaal will be used as a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat and monitor patients. The facility will house 300 critical patient once it is operational.

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Taskforce (NCTF), Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo today revealed that the taskforce is preparing for all possibilities and is also looking at preparing other dedicated facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

These facilities include the former Guyana Broadcasting Corporation building on High Street, the National Gymnasium and the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The various COVID-19 facilities will cater for over 1000 patients.

Other facilities being used to treat, monitor and quarantine coronavirus patients are the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Diamond Diagnostic Centre and West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Guyana recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020. As of April 2, the country registered 23 confirmed cases including 4 deaths.(DPI)