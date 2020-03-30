Murder charge against Bisram discharged

The murder charge against Marcus Bisram was on Monday discharged by Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court after she upheld a no case submission as was presented to the court by his battery of lawyers.

Bisram was accused of orchestrating the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt , a twenty- seven-year old father of two who was killed on November 01, 2016.

Narinedatt’s body was found around 03:30hrs on Tuesday, November 01, 2016, on the Number 70 Public Road, East Corentyne, Berbice.

His death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt who objected to the latter’s advances.

Five other persons were charged is currently on remand.

Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin had stated that there has been no evidence against his client and the lawyers are pleased with the outcome of the case. Bisram who holds dual citizenship, was extradited from the United State of America in November 21,2019.

He was charged with murder hours after his extradition and placed on remand at the Camp Street Prison.He left the courthouse on Monday with a huge smile surrounded by family members and his attorneys.