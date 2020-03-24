GOA welcomes decision to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

THE Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), through its president K.A. Juman-Yassin, yesterday stated that the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reschedule the Tokyo Olympic Games to no later than the summer of 2021, as a result of COVID-19 (coronavirus) is welcomed and is in the best interest of the public and the athletes.

“I participated in a video conference call today (March 24) with the other members of the executive of PanAm Sports and we all agreed with the decision of the IOC,” Yassin said.

The decision of the president of the IOC Thomas Bach and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was as a result of the information emanating from the WHO that although there was a decrease of the cases of coronavirus in China and Asia there was however, an acceleration of cases in other parts of the world and as such there should be a rescheduling of the Games.

It was decided that the Olympic Flame which had arrived in Japan would remain there and be kept lit until the Games begin.

According to Yassin, the question that will have to be determined is what will be the position of the athletes who have already qualified for the Games.

“Will they have to go over the qualifying tournaments again or will their qualification be allowed to stand? About 57% of athletes who have to qualify have already done so and this is a question that the IOC and International Federations will have to determine,” Yassin said.

The long-serving GOA head pointed out that he believes “it may be unfair to ask for re-qualification but those athletes may have to show that they are still active and not resting on their haunches. The question of litigation may arise from some unhappy qualified athletes if they are requested to again qualify.”

The GOA boss further highlighted that another issue to be determined by the IOC and Olympic Solidarity is whether the scholarships which end just before the Olympics will continue until the new date in 2021, noting that he “expects that there will be a continuation as the policy and principle for the scholarships is to assist athletes financially so that they can train and be competitive for the Olympic Games”.

Yassin believes that there are several issues that the IOC and PanAm Sports will have to determine; among them are the availability of the hotels in Japan, the continuation of sponsorships worldwide from companies and entities, the rescheduling of Games and availability of athletes.

The Guyana Olympic Association said that the officials will be looking at all relevant issues and will endeavour to do what is best for their athletes. (Rawle Toney)