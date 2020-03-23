COVID-19 | Closure of schools continue into Easter holidays

The Ministry of Education today announced that as a result of the current situation regarding the Coronavirus, the closure of all public schools will continue for another week and into the Easter holidays.

The Ministry noted that the new school term, which is slated to commence on April 20, 2020 remains on schedule.

Ministry of Education advised earlier this month, that schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday March 16, 2020.

The ministry noted in a release t the time that the measure would have been be reassessed “during this period and further guidance will be provided.”

Anyone with concerns can contact the ministry on 226-1175or the Public Health hotline on 227-4986 between 08:00hrs and 16:00hrs or 624-3067 between 1630-20:00hrs.

Guyana has so far recorded no new cases of the global pandemic.To date five cases, including one death, of the virus has been recorded.

Though social distancing is one of the primary measures in preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, many Guyanese are failing to take heed to this advisory, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, said on Sunday.

Many religious halls of worship have remained opened as well as recreational facilities such as bars, though the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has advised against large gatherings.

Social distancing entails persons keeping safe distances between themselves and others. It is a measure that many countries have been demanding so as to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

While acknowledging that behaviour change takes time, the DCMO said it cannot be business as usual when the virus is spreading rapidly across the world, and as such persons need to refrain from certain activities.

“Some churches are still having regular services; people are still in some instances greeting persons with handshakes and kissing. Greetings need to be as non-contact as possible and it is possible,” Boyle stated.

She noted, however, that though slow, some persons are getting the message and are being proactive.