Dear Editor:

Response is being made to letter “Mark Phillips responds to Lincoln Lewis” (GC, 12th March 2020). When Phillips became visible on the political scene he promised a new type of politics; one based on reasoning, facts, tolerance, inclusion and listening to others. Time will tell if he has the capacity or interest to keep his promise.

The statement made by me that Region 4 Returning Officer (RO) “declared preliminary results” is a statement of fact. This fact, a claim of which was made in a court of law, does not impede with whether the acting Chief Justice set aside that declaration in her ruling of 11th March. It matters not whether the preliminary results as declared by the RO was “fraudulent, the “verification process for the District Four Statements of Poll was aborted” or the act inconsistent with the law or not.

What matters, in the context within which my letter was written, was that a declaration took place for the Region 4 votes. Refer to my letter “GECOM didn’t deny credible and transparent process- it was interrupted in completing same” (GC: 8th March 2020). Phillips’ inability to recognise this that would cause him to see my statement as “misguided” begs the question if he, in the first instance, understood what was written or goaded to feel he had to respond to me even at the risk of exposing himself.

On the other issues in his letter relating to persons that he desires information from he should seek that directly. As prime ministerial candidate of a major political party he ought to know he cannot hide behind others and must stand on his own two feet. My interest in GECOM is ensuring the commissioners and officers are allowed to do their work consistent with the Constitution and Laws of Guyana to deliver free, fair, transparent and credible election in an environment free from fear and intimidation.

Regards

Lincoln Lewis