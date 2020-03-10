Guyanese celebrate Phagwah despite several events being cancelled

NOTWITHSTANDING the cancellation of several annual Phagwah celebration events, it was Phagwah as usual in several parts for many Guyanese who took to the streets with water guns, buckets, and powder to celebrate the national event on Monday.

Given the current political and racial tensions in some parts of the country over the past few days, some were even more determined to celebrate the event, seeing it as an opportune time for Guyanese to celebrate their unity in diversity.

“It has come at a great time to help foster national unity, so we’re happy to be supportive of each other’s culture, regardless of our differences, our similarities are more powerful and worthwhile,” commented former Georgetown Councillor, and radio personality, Malcolm Ferreira, as he celebrated the holiday with others in James Street Albouystown

Ferreira added: “Phagwah is a chance for people of our community to come together, we haven’t seen the usual crowd, but the neighbourhood is celebrating. Constituency 10 is a multicultural, multiethnic area, we celebrate Phagwah with everyone who celebrates with us.”

A Hindu festival, Phagwah, or Holi as it is internationally called, is a festival of love or colours that signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the arrival of Spring. Notwithstanding its religious origination, the holiday has evolved to be traditionally celebrated nationally by all Guyanese, regardless of ethnicity and religion.

Several Hindu Organisations would celebrate with massive events held usually at the Guyana National Stadium and other parts of Georgetown. However, Dr. Yog Mahadeo, last week announced that the event at the Stadium was cancelled this year. Though some were bothered by the news, for others the celebration must go on regardless.

“We have to do it, we can’t look at other people. We have to celebrate it because at the end of the day this is our happiness,” commented Navin Persaud, who was celebrating the festival in Eccles.

Persaud noted that while the Phagwah celebration was not as it usually is, he was still celebrating by visiting family members around his community.

Persaud shared that himself and family started their celebrations since Sunday, and planned to go throughout the day on Monday.

“Since 2 o’ clock yesterday, and we go on ‘til this morning, take a two hour sleep wake up back and start again. We going to keep going until later on tonight. We made some vermicelli, mittai, channa, parasad and them kind of thing,” Persaud, yesterday, shared with smiles, as a family member covered his face in red powder.

The holiday is celebrated with colourful powder and water which celebrants douse each other in. There is also the cooking and sharing of Indian snacks called “sweet meats,” while some cook “seven curry” to celebrate the event.

In Foreshaw Street Alberttown, the celebration was in full swing for a group of children and adults, who said there was never any doubt for those in the street that they would be celebrating the Hindu holiday as per normal.

“We planned it yesterday. It’s something that we come out and celebrate every year. It’s nice to celebrate and know that we’re not racial and everyone cooperates among themselves. I’m grateful that Foreshaw Street Alberttown don’t have no racism,” noted 29 year old Amanda Benn.

Benn noted also that in celebration of the holiday the group had come together and was cooking a number of Indian dishes and sweet meats, while playing Indian music.

For the children the celebration was a representation of a time to have fun in unity and rising above differences.

“I like when ‘nuff people play. The water, powder, I love to celebrate Phagwah. It’s better than we fighting, when all of we come together and just play together,” noted 16-year-old Lakeram Dass, who spent most of the early part of the day getting soaked.

His sentiments were shared by 14-year-old Suraiya Islam, who said: “We’ve had good fun just wetting and playing with everyone and being together.”

In Agricola, persons came out in their numbers as DJ Six and Family Entertainment maintained their annual pool party and family fun day, where three inflatable swimming pools were assembled, as well as a trampoline for the children. There was also a bar and barbeque.