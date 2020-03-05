NSC blesses GCF with $2M towards CARIFTA Junior Chess Championship

THE Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) became the latest entity to benefit from the National Sports Commission (NSC), receiving $2M towards its hosting of the CARIFTA Junior Chess Championship.

The event will be held over the Easter weekend at the Ramada Hotel.

Seon Erskine, the NSC’s Technical Development Officer, made the presentation to the Chess Federation, who was represented by head of the Local Organising Committee for the Championship, John Lee, and Anand Raghunauth, the Federation’s Chess-in-Schools Coordinator.

Both Lee and Raghunauth thanked the NSC for its timely intervention and urged the public to come out and support the Championship.