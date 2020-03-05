Berbice canefield set on fire

…arson suspected

Fire swept through the cane fields at Providence, East Bank Berbice, just after 19:30hrs this evening.

The blaze at the cane fields, from which canes are fed to the Albion sugar estate,was seen over a half mile away, and while the Guyana Fire Service responded in a timely manner, their limited access to water forced them to leave the scene prematurely without fully extinguishing the blaze.

Residents whose homes were threatened by the billowing smoke, expressed concern over the suspected arson.

The Guyana Fire Service has launched an investigation into the incident.