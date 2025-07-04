News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Students who wrote CXC exams in 2025 to be reimbursed for up to eight subjects –President Ali
Untitled-1

STUDENTS who sat this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be reimbursed for up to eight subjects, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali disclosed on Thursday.

The Head of State made the announcement while addressing the ceremonial commissioning of the Christ Church Secondary School.

Back in April, President Ali had announced that the government would cover the cost of at least eight CSEC and CAPE subjects.

“These are policies that we are embracing; this is the future that we are creating. We don’t wait for events for us to invest in the people and their future. We are not a seasonal presence in your lives,” President Ali had said.

In 2024, Guyana excelled at CSEC, securing top positions among candidates across the region. Guyana proudly ranked in the top ten candidates per subject for 13 subject areas. The country has also recorded remarkable performances at the CAPE level over the years.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Education has been committed to ensuring equitable access to quality education across the nation.

Key interventions included providing free access to high-quality textbooks, expanding the Learning Channel to reach remote communities, and reintroducing and raising the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme to support families.

These initiatives have reduced barriers to educational resources and helped ensure that all students can excel academically.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.