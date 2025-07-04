Students who wrote CXC exams in 2025 to be reimbursed for up to eight subjects –President Ali

STUDENTS who sat this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be reimbursed for up to eight subjects, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali disclosed on Thursday.

The Head of State made the announcement while addressing the ceremonial commissioning of the Christ Church Secondary School.

Back in April, President Ali had announced that the government would cover the cost of at least eight CSEC and CAPE subjects.

“These are policies that we are embracing; this is the future that we are creating. We don’t wait for events for us to invest in the people and their future. We are not a seasonal presence in your lives,” President Ali had said.

In 2024, Guyana excelled at CSEC, securing top positions among candidates across the region. Guyana proudly ranked in the top ten candidates per subject for 13 subject areas. The country has also recorded remarkable performances at the CAPE level over the years.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Education has been committed to ensuring equitable access to quality education across the nation.

Key interventions included providing free access to high-quality textbooks, expanding the Learning Channel to reach remote communities, and reintroducing and raising the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme to support families.

These initiatives have reduced barriers to educational resources and helped ensure that all students can excel academically.