APNU+AFC urges Guyanese to be patient

…as GECOM tabulate votes

The APNU+AFC Coalition is urging the populace to remain patient as Guyanese await the results of yesterday’s regional and general elections.

Below is a statement released by the coalition

“The APNU+AFC Coalition thanks all Guyanese for the patience which they exercised on

election day yesterday and continue to exercise as we await the announcement of the

official results by the Guyana Elections Commission.

We implore all Guyanese, especially our supporters to continue to remain calm and to

go about your daily activities in a spirit of peace and optimism. We are cognizant that

there will be anxieties for results but we reiterate that we must allow GECOM to do its

work and await the official announcement which are likely to commence later today.

All of our internal projections are positive and indicate that we will be returned to

government for a second term to continue the work of building and developing Guyana.

Once again we commend all Guyanese for their patience and urge that this continues as we move forward together.”