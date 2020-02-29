Minibus driver killed, Police Sergeant under close arrest

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has launched an investigation into the death of a minibus driver, on Friday, after he was allegedly shot by a police sergeant.

Dead is Cleon Gomes, 36, a driver of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region eight. He was shot in the left shoulder, about 20:30hrs, on Thursday.

Reports indicate that Gomes had an altercation with a 25-year-old miner of Mahdia at the number 72 Bus Park. During the process, the miner reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and was firing chops in a menacing manner at Gomes.

The miner was warned repeatedly by a Police Sergeant who was armed with a Service pistol to desist from his action but he continued; the rank then reportedly discharged a round in the miner’s direction but it struck Gomes instead.

The victim was taken to the Mahdia Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injury about 01:24hrs on Friday while receiving medical attention.

The body is currently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy. The Police Sergeant has since been placed under close arrest. The miner was arrested.