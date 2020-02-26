Teens accused of ‘break and enter and larceny’ remanded

TWO teenagers were, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a break and enter and larceny charge.

Kadeen Barley, 19, a miner and Malcom Payne, 19, a miner, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge.

Barley pleaded guilty, with explanation, to the charge while Payne pleaded not guilty.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on February 19, 2020, at Mahdia, they broke and entered the dwelling house of Kennard De Andrade and stole a quantity of raw gold valued at $1,162,000, one gold band valued at $30,000 and $123,000 cash.

“Since I start work three months with this man he never pay me, I went to he fa ma money and he sa that I have to wait, when I go back to him he sa I in get nothing to get and he go at the station and make a false report that I break in he house. Them things the police find me with is me own from the first month I wuk wit he, he pay me that,” Barley told the court.

The magistrate, after hearing Barley’s explanation, entered a not guilty plea.

The court heard that the defendants and De Andrade are known to each other.

Police prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, around 08:30 hours, the defendants went to De Andrade’s house where they were having a conversation. Shortly after they left and De Andrade secured his home and went to Wild Hog Backdam to transact business.

The court heard that, on De Andrade’s return, he observed that his window was open. Upon making checks, he discovered that the articles mentioned in the charge were missing. A report was made at the Mahdia police station and the defendants were apprehended at the Mabura Check point.

It was also reported that a search was conducted on their person and some amount of raw gold was found, along with the gold band and some amount of cash. They were arrested and later charged.

Chief Magistrate, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded the defendants to prison and adjourned the matter until March 5, 2020.