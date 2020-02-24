Coalition voices make case for re-election to Region 5 residents

RESIDENTS of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Saturday turned out in their numbers at the flag-raising ceremony to usher in Guyana’s jubilee Republic Day celebration.

The flag-raising ceremony was held at the Regional Multiplex and Recreation Park at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, which was put in use for the first time since construction began late last year.

The programme began with a march-past by officers and ranks of the Guyana People’s Militia and the Guyana Police Force with the salute being taken by Member of Parliament for Region Five Ms Jennifer Wade; Director, Youth and Sports, Mr Christopher Jones; Regional Executive Officer of Region Five, Mr Ovid Morrison; Police Commander Yonnett Stephens and Captain Ravendra Singh of the Guyana People’s Militia.

The ensuing programme included several cultural items of song and dance, mostly patriotic songs and of lively African and Indian drumming and calypsos.

There were also speeches by Morrison, Wade and Jones, during which they stressed the need for Guyanese to rise to the occasion demanded by the national motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” in the years ahead.

Morrison said that the years from 1970 to 2020 had been marked by periods of progress, periods of decline and then recently progress again.

“We experienced some tumultuous times in Guyana, particularly during the 23 years leading to 2015. But we must now put the past behind us and strive to move forward as a strong and united nation,” he said.

Wade spoke of the years when the MMA/ADA was established for the benefit of West Berbicians.

She said: “Long ago rice farmers could only plant one crop. After the MMA was established by Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, we have been able to plant two crops per year. Now there is oil. Let us move forward in love, unity and prosperity.”

In the feature address, Mr Jones concurred with the sentiments of Morrison and Wade.

He said:” The people in Region Five have been seeing much progress over the past five years. You have much to be thankful for. Guyana is on the right path to progress. Let there be no turning back.”