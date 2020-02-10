EU observers actively assessing electoral meetings

SINCE being deployed last week, the team of 14 long-term European Union (EU) observers has been actively observing political rallies, public meetings and the engagements of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) E-Day Officials.

On its social media page, the observer mission showed that it had attended meetings for Returning Officers (ROs) and Deputy Returning Officer (DROs) in Regions Nine and 10.

Meanwhile, members of the team were seen observing door-to-door canvassing in Mortice, Region Five and public meetings in Region 10.

The long-term observers have been deployed for six weeks in all Regions and are serving as the “eyes and ears” of the mission by reporting periodically to the core team in Georgetown.

Observations will be taking place before, during and after the elections by a 50-member team. The information gathered will eventually be used to compile a report which will include recommendations for future elections.

The EU observers are paying keen attention to potential fraud, intimidation, violence or anything which affects a transparent and credible electoral process.

The mission is being led by Chief Observer, Urmas Paet, an Estonian politician and member of the European Parliament from Estonia.

He has assured: “The mission is independent in its findings and conclusions and EU observers adhere to a strict Code of Conduct of International Observers which requires them to maintain neutrality and impartiality in the course of their work and do not interfere in the electoral process.”