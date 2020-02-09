Seebarran banking on top performance

WITH exactly one week before the opening round of Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s National Race of Champions, one competitor is fully prepared.

Street Tuner competitor Raymond Seebarran, who spoke to the Guyana Chronicle, yesterday, said that he is more than ready to take on what lies ahead.

“I am ready for whatever the competition has to throw at me, come Sunday. The car is feeling great and I feel great heading into this week and next weekend.”

“We made some minor changes to the car but we feel like it is going to be ready for Sunday.”

The Guyanese, who recently secured a seat in the 2020 SR3 Radical Caribbean Cup, believes that the training for that series has put him in a better position to pick up the 2020 title.

“Training in Barbados with Kokoro Performance and the radicals has given me more knowledge about cars and I plan on using that with my racing here in Guyana. I also want to thank my main sponsor, ExxonMobil, for supporting me throughout the last year and the coming year. I feel as though we have the right combination.”

The first round of the National Race of Champions will take place on Sunday, February 16, at the South Dakota Circuit.

His other sponsors include Exxon Mobil, Crumbs N’ Cream Cafe, Ray’s One Stop Auto Parts, Big Kahuna Hot Dogs, Clearview Windscreen Repairs, Ramps Logistics, Fast Parts, S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services, Candy Corner, D. Singh Trading.

Already, the club has secured the major sponsorships of KFC for the entire 2020 year as well as event sponsors Hand-in-Hand and Ansa McAl.

Expected to be on show are competitors in the Sport Tuner, Groups two through four, the Superbikes as well as the 125cc Motorcycles.