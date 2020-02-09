HUNDREDS of North Rupununi residents last Friday attended the historic commissioning

of the hinterland’s first ever technical institute.

The $130M Hinterland Green Enterprise Centre is located in the same compound as the Bina Hill Youth Learning Centre in Annai, and boasts eight classrooms; a modern computer and science laboratory; a large auditorium; and a lecture room.

The facility can accommodate as many as 120 students at any one time. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo

said in his opening remarks that the institute will address the high demand for skills training in the hinterland, whilst simultaneously promoting training that aligns along a path of sustainable development.