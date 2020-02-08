No extra-judicial killings in last five years

Dear Editor,

It is a joy to know that since the Coalition Government came into office. There has not been any report of extra judicial killings.

We can glory in the fact that we are now catching perpetrators of crime, who were once not brought to justice for their crime, now have to face the full brunt of the law. The government has reported that there has been a reduction in the crime since taking office in 2015.

THE Guyana Police Force has recorded a five per cent decrease in serious crimes at the end of July, 2018 relative to the same period last year, while there were 58 murders which equate to a 17 per cent decrease, according to the force’s statistics. Statistics further revealed that there is a 25 per cent increase in robberies where no instruments were used; a seven per cent increase in robbery under arms where firearms were used; a 23 per cent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a seven per cent increase in robbery with violence; a 25 per cent decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 24 per cent decrease in larceny from the person; a three per cent increase in rape; a seven per cent increase in burglary and a nine per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

There is glaring evidence according to the statistics that crime is on the decrease but more so, extra judicial killings seem to be a thing of the past.

Regards,

G. Goring