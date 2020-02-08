Construction worker remanded for murder of drinking buddy

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Friday, remanded a 27-year-old construction worker to prison on a murder charge.

Jerry Harlall appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital charge. Particulars of the charge stated that between January 25, 2020 and January 27, 2020, at Republic Road New Amsterdam, Berbice, he murdered Cleon Outar.

Police told the court that, on January 25, 2020, Harlall and Outar were at a bar consuming alcohol. Shortly after, Outar stepped out and Harlall followed him, picked up a wood, and dealt him several lashes about his body and pushed him into a nearby trench.

On January 27, 2020, Outar’s body was found by passersby. The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched and Harlall was arrested and charged. A post mortem examination revealed that Outar died from asphyxiation and blunt trauma to the body. Chief Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Harlall to prison until February 17, 2020. The matter was transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.