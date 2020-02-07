Ballot papers arrive

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward has confirmed that the ballot papers for the upcoming general and regional elections have arrived.

Reports are that the ballot papers arrived on board a Atlas Air B747 aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 0600hrs which departed Calgary last evening on a direct flight here.Under heavy police presence, the ballot papers were brought to GECOM headquarters earlier today.

GECOM Commissioners, Charles Corbin and Sase Gunraj, who have been based in Canada to oversee the printing of the ballot papers,were expected to arrive today.

Sensitive and non-sensitive materials are dispatched to the various districts prior to Election Day and sensitive materials including ballot boxes are checked, labelled and properly secured in respective containers.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield told the media on Tuesday the Commission has engaged the police about their presence at various ballot stations.

Members of the Disciplined Forces are to cast their vote on February 21, 2020. The military are currently being trained in the electoral process and Commonwealth Senior Technical Adviser, Dr. Afari Gyan and Former Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr. Syed Zaidi are overseeing the process.

Lowenfield also updated that there will be 2,352 polling stations inclusive of 131 private residences, of which 91 of the private residences are in Region Four, particularly on the East Coast corridor. Lowenfield commented: “As far as our arrangements go we are at a safe place.”