Plan being crafted to further address backlog of housing applications

–President Ali says, as gov’t continues to expand initiatives to improve lives of all Guyanese

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to addressing housing demands and enhancing community development across Guyana.

In his remarks during a recent visit to Non Pariel on the East Coast of Demerara, President Ali revealed a bold and ambitious drive to address the backlog of applications.

“We have been working on a plan to bring all the applications up to August of 2023 to zero,” the President said, emphasising that this effort has been a key focus during the holidays and the beginning of this year.

While acknowledging the unique challenges faced in Region Four due to limited land availability, President Ali highlighted strategic solutions such as investing in infrastructure projects—including bridges and connecting roads between regions Three and Four—to improve accessibility to suburban housing developments.

According to the President, a significant initiative at Wales is set to accommodate up to 30,000 residents, which will enable regional connectivity and housing expansion.

The President also called for a cultural shift in housing preferences, urging citizens to embrace suburban developments.

In underscoring the Government’s holistic approach to community development, he outlined three key priorities in the 2025 Budget: security, sanitation, and community service. These investments will include enhanced support for local NDCs, improved drainage, the installation of streetlights, and the creation of green spaces to elevate the quality of life for residents.

Beyond infrastructure, President Ali praised the growing focus on productivity and innovation within communities.

He celebrated the shift in national dialogue toward economic empowerment and modernisation, with citizens increasingly eager to participate in agriculture innovation projects, technology, and the broader development of the nation.

“What I love is the conversation in the country is changing…the conversation now is about productivity. How do we get engaged in economic activity?

“How do we increase production? How do we become a part of the agricultural innovation projects? How do we become part of the building process of the country? A totally different conversation.

“I applaud all of you. That tells you that people are not engaged in the negativity…,” he said.

The President’s vision represents a transformative era for housing, connectivity, and community building in Guyana. One that is modern, inclusive, and promotes a prosperous society for all.