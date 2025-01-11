News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Woman dies prior to boarding American Airlines flight at CJIA
CJIA

A 72-year-old passenger, Alwayne Barratt, tragically passed away at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) while preparing to board American Airlines flight AA2694 to New York, on Friday.

According to a press release from CJIA, the elderly woman’s family said she was discharged from Balwant Singh Hospital the previous day and was traveling with her son to seek further medical treatment in the United States. She was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia.

While waiting to board, Barratt appeared unwell. Airline personnel directed her to Port Health for a medical clearance.

At Port Health, it was determined that she had no pulse. The ambulance was immediately summoned, and Barratt was transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was pronounced dead.
The management of CJIA extended its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Barratt during this difficult time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.