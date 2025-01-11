Woman dies prior to boarding American Airlines flight at CJIA

A 72-year-old passenger, Alwayne Barratt, tragically passed away at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) while preparing to board American Airlines flight AA2694 to New York, on Friday.

According to a press release from CJIA, the elderly woman’s family said she was discharged from Balwant Singh Hospital the previous day and was traveling with her son to seek further medical treatment in the United States. She was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and pneumonia.

While waiting to board, Barratt appeared unwell. Airline personnel directed her to Port Health for a medical clearance.

At Port Health, it was determined that she had no pulse. The ambulance was immediately summoned, and Barratt was transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

The management of CJIA extended its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Barratt during this difficult time.