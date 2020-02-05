Hand-in-Hand on board for National Circuit Racing championship Round 1

LOCAL Insurance Company Hand-in-Hand has joined the list of sponsors for the upcoming first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions.

The company yesterday handed over sponsorship to GMR&SC ahead of the February 16 event billed for the South Dakota Circuit.

In presenting the cheque, the company’s representative, Aneesa Khan, conveyed the company’s enthusiasm for being on board with motorsport for another event.

In an invited comment, committee member Motlilall Deodass welcomed the return of the company for another year of motorsport.

“We are glad to once again have the support of one of the largest insurance providers in Guyana, Hand-in-Hand, whose support means a lot to us,” he added.

The company’s sponsorship comes just a day after fast food giant KFC confirmed a yearly sponsorship of all events under the GMR&SC.

The first round of the National Race of champions takes place on February 16 and is expected to see some of the top drivers and riders back in action.

Action is expected in both the Street and Sport Tuner classes as well as Groups two through four.

There is also expected to be superbike action with the club set to release its race programme later this week.