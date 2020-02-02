Barnwell takes six-for before scoring a century as DCC dominate UG

CHRISTOPHER Barnwell enjoys the University of Guyana’s (UG) bowling. Yesterday he stormed to his third consecutive century against the side in two-day cricket, but he also proved his might with the ball, by registering a five-wicket haul. It is the second time in his career that he has scored a century and picked up a five-wicket haul – the first was also against UG.

In the GISE/Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall first-division two-day cricket clash, Barnwell delivered one of his best bowling figures at this level – 6-16 from eight overs – to lift the home-team Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), to a first-innings lead.

When bails were lifted after day one, UG were on 0-0, two overs into their second innings, trailing by 207 runs.

Batting first the visitors were undone by the ferocity of Barnwell’s fast medium bowling. After K. Roberts had sent him for a six and a four in the opening over, Barnwell recomposed himself in his second over to get three quick wickets.

From 12 without loss, UG struggled to 8-36 before Pavindralall Persaud and Yekini Favourite put together 58 runs for the ninth wicket.

Persaud was particularly destructive after settling in. The middle-order batsman struck four consecutive sixes and a four in a top score of 39, while Favourite finished with four fours in his 22, but those scores were plasters over the wound that the national cricketer Barnwell delivered to the visitors as they succumbed for 94 in 30.1 overs.

Carlton Jacques supported Barnwell with 2-12 from 7.1 overs.

In the middle, DCC lost their openers early, but national cricketer Tevin Imlach blasted his way to 73 (8×4, 1×6). Although his innings was of a high quality, Barnwell’s took over the spotlight as he spanked 11 fours and 10 huge sixes in a top score of 134.

The middle-order batsman looked like he would have batted out the day, but he succumbed to Persaud. He had belted the off spinner for a six off his first ball over the deep mid-wicket region and was attempting a similar shot the very next, but was caught.

UG bounced back by picking up the last four wickets for 29 runs, but they were still trailing the home team by 207.

The match is set to continue this morning at the Queenstown venue.