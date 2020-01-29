Sarwan renews BCB U-17 tourney sponsorship ahead of 2020 edition

… donates coaching kit as well

THE Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB) 3rd edition Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Cricket Tournament gained further momentum as former-Guyana/Windies captain made significant donations ahead of the event.

During the recent launching held at Sarwan’s Fitness 53 Gym, located at Providence, the former West Indies batting star pledged his continued support to the BCB and cricket development by presenting tokens to BCB president Hilbert Foster.

The coaching kit which is valued at $100 000 will be used by the BCB in its mission to further develop its coaching department. Foster stated that the coaching project will be headed by Level 3 coach Winston Smith, in the upcoming inter-county tournaments.

“You were the first person to call me after my election as president of the BCB in February 2018 and you were the first sponsor to come on board. My presidency has been very successful because of persons like you, who have invested heavily into our cricket. Berbice Cricket would further be grateful to Ramnaresh Sarwan,” said Foster.

Teams expected to participate in the upcoming event are: Achievers, East Bank Blazers, Paradise, Bush Lot United, Blairmont, Tucber Park, Mt Sinai, Edinburgh, Rose Hall Canje, Albion, Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Port Mourant and No. 73.

The teams would be divided into 4 Zones with the top 2 advancing to the Quarterfinals. Foster stated that the Lewison General Store U-15 tournament has already started and another U-15 tournament is expected to start after the General elections in March.

Foster reminded clubs that only Berbicians would be allowed to play. Walkovers would be granted half-hour after the scheduled start of play. Clubs who grant walkovers shall be banned from playing at the junior level for the rest of the year.

Captains, who are not present at the venue 15 minutes before the start of play, shall lose their right to the toss. The BCB would select a 30-man squad based on performance in the tournament to participate in several trial matches.