GCAA engages FAA on Category One status rating

…ICAO audit finds no significant aviation safety concerns here

…TSA audit finds no shortcomings at CJIA/EFCIAA airports

WITH positive ratings from recent assessments by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the US Transportation Security Authority (TSA) under its belt, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commenced discussions with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) on attaining the coveted Category One rating after a 17-year hiatus.

Last week, following a safety oversight audit, the ICAO awarded the GCAA an impressive 76.9 per cent, a figure which Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Egbert Field, noted at a press briefing on Tuesday, is well above the global average of 65 per cent.

He was speaking during a press briefing at the GCAA headquarters on High Street in Kingston. “We are in the region of category one,” he said, regarding the FAA rating system which is similar in various ways to the ICAO rating system.

He said that the GCAA has commenced discussion with the FAA on the subject and he noted that the body has indicated that it is willing to assist the local umbrella body in the process. “We are at the level that we can talk,” said Field, an experienced aviation management professional.

He cautioned, however, that the Category One rating would require the establishment of an airline, which wishes to establish itself with its headquarters here. He explained that after attaining the rating, it must be maintained and he noted that the FAA can revoke the rating within a 60 to 90-day period after issuance.

“You must have an airline in your country to use category one,” he said. This led to the subject of a national carrier, but Field told reporters that the GCAA is a regulatory body and as such, it is up to the public or business sector to establish such a venture.

He said there are intentions from individuals to start a national carrier and interest has been shown from certain areas, both formally and informally.

As regards the coveted FAA Category One rating, Field said that the FAA examines the procedures and systems of the country requesting the rating. He said the body specifically audits the operations which deals with personnel licensing, operations of the civil aviation authority and airworthiness procedures in the country being audited.

Field also explained that the rating comes after an audit and he noted that any country under the ICAO banner can audit another’s systems. However, he added that the United States has more wherewithal as regards its capability to audit other nations.

Regarding the recent ICAO audit which was conducted between January 14 and 21, 2020, Field said that following the assessment of the GCAA systems, the ICAO team found that Guyana does not have any significant safety concerns.

He said the rating, which climbed 11 per cent from 65 per cent which was recorded in 2016, is an indication that Guyana is improving its safety standards and according to him, this gives airlines comfort to come into a “safe zone”. He elaborated that that it is an indication that the aviation industry is on the rise.

“With this result, Guyana now cements its position as number four in the CARICOM Region for effective implementation of ICAO SARPs, and well above the global standard of 65 per cent,” he said.

“The team worked hard,” Field said, as he commended his team of professionals, noting that it is the responsibility of the GCAA to move the industry forward and ultimately take aviation here to new heights.

He said the audit, termed the Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), was requested by Guyana and it focused on the application of various annexes of the ICAO as well as the application of that body’s standards and operating practices. “GCAA is on a right path and needs to continue,” he said.

On Tuesday, Field also spoke about another audit with the US Transportation Security Authority which was undertaken two weeks ago at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F Corriea International Airport at Ogle.

“There were no findings with reference to security oversight at the two airports,” Field told reporters. He said it is the second time TSA came to Guyana to assess the country’s two international airports.

An upbeat Field said the year has started in a “fantastic manner” for the aviation sector here.