Fiedtkou, Spencer cop GCC Most Outstanding Hockey Player awards

… Johnson, Dindyal and Alli-Mohammed outstanding in cricket
GEORGETOWN Cricket Club (GCC) presented 49 awards to outstanding individuals who would have excelled in cricket and hockey in 2019 at the GCC Hockey and Cricket Awards Ceremony recently at the club’s pavilion.
With GCC excelling in all formats of cricket, especially at the first and second division levels and by producing national cricketers, the majority of the trophies went to the national sport.
However, several awards were also presented to outstanding hockey players, including the dominant Marzana Fiedtkou, who was a scoring machine for GCC Tigers at the senior club championships, and at the national level. she was adjudged the Most Valuable female hockey player.
Kevin Spencer, who had scored six goals for GCC against Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival Over-35 final late last year, was named Most Valuable Male Hockey Player.
Makeda Harding and Kareem McKenzie copped the best female and male Junior Player-of-the-Year awards, while Abosaide Cadogan was named the Most Promising Female Player and Meshach Sargeant the Most Promising Male Player.
Dominique Degroot, who has been extremely efficient behind the scenes, was named the Most Outstanding Female Contributor on and off the field, while Dwayne Scott received the corresponding award.
Meanwhile, national cricket captain Leon Johnson, his teammate Ronaldo Alli-Mohamed, West Indies U-15 batsman Mavendra Dindyal and national U-15 skipper Zachary Jodah were recipients of multiple cricket awards.
Johnson won for being the Best Batsman in first division cricket and for being the Most Successful Guyana Senior Captain, while Ali-Mohammed was rewarded for making the Guyana Senior team, and for being the Best All-Rounder in the first division and second division sides.
Dindyal received the most awards. He won prizes for making Guyana U-15, Guyana U-17 and the West Indies U-15 teams and for his batting exploits at club levels in the U-19, U-17, U-15 and as an emerging Junior Player in the Club. He also won Best Fielder at the U-19/U-17 levels.
Jodah was also rewarded for his many exploits at the junior level.
The cricket awards are as followed.
First Division
Leon Johnson: Best Batsman
Stephon Wilson: Best Bowler
Ronaldo Mohammed: Best All-Rounder
Bernard Bailey: Best Fielder
Second Division
Winston Forrester: Best Batsman
Stephon Wilson: Best Bowler
Ronaldo Mohammed: Best All-Rounder
Bernard Bailey: Best Fielder
U-19/U-17
Mavendra Dindyal: Best Batsman
Darrius Andrews: Best Bowler
Zachary Jodah: Best All-Rounder
Mavendra Dindyal: Best Fielder
U-15
Mavendra Dindyal: Best Batsman
Johnoton Sooklall: Best Bowler
Thaddeus Lovell: Best All-Rounder
Zachary Jodah: Best Fielder
Emerging players
Seniors
Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed
Stephon Wilson
Juniors
Mavendra Dindyal
Zachary Jodah
Taddeious Lovell
Darrius Andrews
Arian Persaud
Ravildo Philips
Krsna Singh
Joash Charles
Dominic Roberts
Jonathan Sookhlall
U-13
Fyad Mohammed
Omari Cummings
Yusuf Hack
Alex Balgobin
Promising Junior Wicketkeeper
Shaahid Vieira
Special Awards
Leon Johnson: Most Successful Guyana Senior Captain
Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed: Making Guyana Senior Side
Zachary Jodah: Making and Captaining Guyana U-15 Team
Mavendra Dindyal: Making Guyana U-15, U-17 and WI U-15 Team
Thaddeus Lovell: Making Guyana U-15 Team
Krsna Singh: Making Guyana U-15-Team
Richard Jodah: Invaluable Commitment and Contributions to Cricket
Peter Persaud: Invaluable Service to Cricket (youths)