Fiedtkou, Spencer cop GCC Most Outstanding Hockey Player awards

… Johnson, Dindyal and Alli-Mohammed outstanding in cricket

GEORGETOWN Cricket Club (GCC) presented 49 awards to outstanding individuals who would have excelled in cricket and hockey in 2019 at the GCC Hockey and Cricket Awards Ceremony recently at the club’s pavilion.

With GCC excelling in all formats of cricket, especially at the first and second division levels and by producing national cricketers, the majority of the trophies went to the national sport.

However, several awards were also presented to outstanding hockey players, including the dominant Marzana Fiedtkou, who was a scoring machine for GCC Tigers at the senior club championships, and at the national level. she was adjudged the Most Valuable female hockey player.

Kevin Spencer, who had scored six goals for GCC against Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival Over-35 final late last year, was named Most Valuable Male Hockey Player.

Makeda Harding and Kareem McKenzie copped the best female and male Junior Player-of-the-Year awards, while Abosaide Cadogan was named the Most Promising Female Player and Meshach Sargeant the Most Promising Male Player.

Dominique Degroot, who has been extremely efficient behind the scenes, was named the Most Outstanding Female Contributor on and off the field, while Dwayne Scott received the corresponding award.

Meanwhile, national cricket captain Leon Johnson, his teammate Ronaldo Alli-Mohamed, West Indies U-15 batsman Mavendra Dindyal and national U-15 skipper Zachary Jodah were recipients of multiple cricket awards.

Johnson won for being the Best Batsman in first division cricket and for being the Most Successful Guyana Senior Captain, while Ali-Mohammed was rewarded for making the Guyana Senior team, and for being the Best All-Rounder in the first division and second division sides.

Dindyal received the most awards. He won prizes for making Guyana U-15, Guyana U-17 and the West Indies U-15 teams and for his batting exploits at club levels in the U-19, U-17, U-15 and as an emerging Junior Player in the Club. He also won Best Fielder at the U-19/U-17 levels.

Jodah was also rewarded for his many exploits at the junior level.

The cricket awards are as followed.

First Division

Leon Johnson: Best Batsman

Stephon Wilson: Best Bowler

Ronaldo Mohammed: Best All-Rounder

Bernard Bailey: Best Fielder

Second Division

Winston Forrester: Best Batsman

Stephon Wilson: Best Bowler

Ronaldo Mohammed: Best All-Rounder

Bernard Bailey: Best Fielder

U-19/U-17

Mavendra Dindyal: Best Batsman

Darrius Andrews: Best Bowler

Zachary Jodah: Best All-Rounder

Mavendra Dindyal: Best Fielder

U-15

Mavendra Dindyal: Best Batsman

Johnoton Sooklall: Best Bowler

Thaddeus Lovell: Best All-Rounder

Zachary Jodah: Best Fielder

Emerging players

Seniors

Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed

Stephon Wilson

Juniors

Mavendra Dindyal

Zachary Jodah

Taddeious Lovell

Darrius Andrews

Arian Persaud

Ravildo Philips

Krsna Singh

Joash Charles

Dominic Roberts

Jonathan Sookhlall

U-13

Fyad Mohammed

Omari Cummings

Yusuf Hack

Alex Balgobin

Promising Junior Wicketkeeper

Shaahid Vieira

Special Awards

Leon Johnson: Most Successful Guyana Senior Captain

Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed: Making Guyana Senior Side

Zachary Jodah: Making and Captaining Guyana U-15 Team

Mavendra Dindyal: Making Guyana U-15, U-17 and WI U-15 Team

Thaddeus Lovell: Making Guyana U-15 Team

Krsna Singh: Making Guyana U-15-Team

Richard Jodah: Invaluable Commitment and Contributions to Cricket

Peter Persaud: Invaluable Service to Cricket (youths)