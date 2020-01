A massive earthquake struck off the north-western coast of Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner,The United States Geological Survey revised the intensity and epicentre of the earthquake from 7.3. It now says the tremor measured 7.7 and occurred 125 km North North West of Lucea, Hanover.

The earthquake was felt around 14:10hrs local time.

The quake was felt in other Caribbean islands including Cuba,The Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.