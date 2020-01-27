Indian High Commission celebrates India’s 70th Republic Anniversary

NOTING that the Indian Diaspora has been a source of pride for India, President of India Ram Nath Kovind sent Indian nationals living and working here well wishes in a speech read them by India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa on Sunday, at an event held here to celebrate India’s 70th Anniversary as a Republic.

Held at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Bel Air, the event featured a cultural programme of dance, song and skit performances from several groups, many of them from some Indian-based academic institutions right here in Guyana.

Among the performers were groups from the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), as well as from Texila American University, and Lincoln American University. The event also saw presentations to the prize winners of an essay/drawing competition for a Government of India programme, “Swachhata Pakhwada”.

At the end of the event, guests were treated to snacks of native Indian cuisine.

The event was attended by several Indian nationals living in Guyana, as well as many Indo-Guyanese. President Kovind, in his speech, spoke glowingly about how well Indian nationals living abroad have conducted themselves and represented their country.

“[A] source of pride of our country has been our Diaspora,” he said, adding: “During my visits abroad, I have observed that Indians have not only brought prosperity to their adopted lands; they have also enhanced India’s image before the world community. Many of them have made great contributions in a wide variety of endeavors.”

Looking ahead to the future, President Kovind said, “As India and Indians march forward, we remain committed to engaging the global community to build a secure and prosperous future for ourselves and for the entire humanity. I convey my Republic Day greetings to all of you, and I extend my best wishes for your bright future.”

Turning his attention to some of the notable developments taking place in India, President Kovind highlighted the importance of such sectors as health and education.

“Access of health and education are often considered the foundation of good governance,” he said, adding: “In both of these sectors, we have come a long way in the [last] seven decades. The government has rightly focused its attention on the health sector, with ambitious initiatives.”

Still on the subject of education, President Kovind said: “In India, knowledge has always been considered more valuable than power, fame and riches. In our tradition, educational institutions are respected as temples of learning. In an environment of scarcity of resources, our achievements in the field of education have followed a remarkable trajectory. Our endeavor is to ensure that no child or youth is denied education.”

And with this year being the Tokyo Olympics, President Kovind also spoke of the need to rally to the support of Team India, which will be attending the event.

He further remarked that this coming decade will be one that will see “the rise of a New India and a new generation,” with more Indians participating in national discourse, which will ensure that stories of the country’s achievements over struggle are continued.

“With the passage of time, we are gradually losing living links with our greater freedom struggle, but there is no reason to worry about the continuity of the beliefs that guided it. With advances in technology, the young minds of today are better informed and more confident. The young generation remains committed to the core values of our nation. With them we are witnessing the emergence of a new India,” he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals remain relevant in our nation-building efforts. It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji’s message of truth and nonviolence, which has become all the more necessary in our times,” he further stated in his speech.