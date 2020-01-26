Futsal ‘top dogs’ begin Magnum Mash Cup with wins

SPARTA Boss, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Showstoppers secured opening-night wins when the 3rd edition of the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal tournament started on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss edged Back Circle 1-0. Deon Alfred recorded the only goal, in the fifth minute. Similarly, Leopold Street bested Melanie 2-1. Omallo Williams fashioned a brace in the third and 12th minutes. For Melanie, Odell Gulliver scored in the second minute.

Likewise, Spartacus defeated Rio All-Stars 3-2. Jamal McPherson fashioned a double in the 10th and 14th minutes, while Simeon Moore netted in the fifth minute. For the loser, Kelsey Benjamin and A. Austin scored in the 12th and 13th minutes respectively.

Also, Showstoppers defeated North East La Penitence 2-1. Luiroy Nieuelder and Akeem Trim scored in the seventh and 14th minutes each. For the loser, Lance Forde scored in the fifth minute. In other results, Alexander Village crushed Spot-7 by a 6-1 scoreline while Ansa McAl defeated Bad-a-Yard 2-0.

Also, Bent Street and Avocado Ballers battled to a 1-1 stalemate. The tournament continues tomorrow [Tuesday] at the same venue with another round of matches.

The tournament, which features 24 teams, will be played over nine playing dates.

The respective competitors will be divided into six groups of four, with the top finishers from each pool, alongside the four best third place teams, progressing to the knockout section.

The other match-days are Tuesday January 28th, Thursday January 30th, Saturday February 1st, Tuesday February 4th, Thursday February 6th [Round of 16], Saturday February 8th [Quarterfinals] and Saturday February 15 [Semi-finals], with the finale scheduled for February 22nd.

The groups are Group-A: Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Bad-A-Yard, Group-B: Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Melanie, Group-C: Future Stars, Alexander Village, Spot-7 and Mocha, Group-D: Bent Street, Showstoppers, North East La Penitence and Avocado Ballers, Group-E: Sophia, Broad Street, Kingston and Island All-Stars and Group-F: Gold is Money, Albouystown, Stabroek Ballers and Belfield Warriors.

Winner of the event will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place units will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy. Below features the complete results for the matches staged and the impending results for day two.