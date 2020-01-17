File on ‘wedding house’ killing submitted to DPP

– two expected to be charged

A FILE has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as police seek to charge two men for the murder of Rudendra Persaud, 26.

He died from injuries received during a scuffle Sunday last at a Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara (ECD) wedding house.

The file was submitted on Thursday. Both suspects were detained on Tuesday after turning up at police stations with attorneys.

One of the suspects was identified as 20-year-old Errol Thapordeen, called “Buffy”, of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara. Police had issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

Police said Rudendra Persaud was injured during “disorderly behaviour at the wedding house”. Persaud, 26, of Foulis, ECD, succumbed while receiving medical attention following the incident.

The man was at his cousin’s wedding celebrations when a gang allegedly began to attack some guests. It is alleged that he had intervened in a fight that started between the men and some guests.

Police said Persaud had left for home and was later found lying in a pool of blood.

Relatives told Guyana Chronicle that no one knew how the incident started but the relatives of the bride and groom were in the yard and on the road at the wedding house when they observed a commotion some distance away on the road.

Prior to that, the mother of the dead man, according to his aunt, was constantly looking for him in the wedding house to ensure that he was okay.

“We had a bar out there and so we selling. I was busy, then my sister come one time and say you see Boyo? So, I said yes, look he stand up over that one side, that is right, opposite the neighbor. So she go and she talk and see he and she come in back,” the aunt of the deceased told this publication.

The woman said she was alerted to a fight on the road but was not aware that it was someone who was part of the wedding involved.

“Meh sister and brother-in-law said where Boyo deh again and my sister said you better go and see if is he gone till at the end so, because watch them get a set of boys deh, deh got a fight there like and with a set of stick in dem hand,” the aunt recalled.

She said while her sister went in the direction of the strange young men, she remained at her wedding house but sent her husband behind her sister and brother-in-law to see what was happening.

“So she said now watch how them boys this a beat people pickney hay and that is not right…”

The woman said the boys also attempted to hit her but she indicated to them that if they wanted to enjoy themselves, they could come at the wedding house but that no fighting should take place.

However, within seconds, the violence again erupted.

“By then that the music boy came out and ask what wrong, if y’all alright and by the time he said that, wood start pelt pon he bla dam bla dam ah him face and meh hold meh sister hand and me meh push meh neighbour and meh seh y’all come on, y’all move out, move, come leh awe go, them boys them dis ignorant,” she further explained.

The commotion also caused the groom to leave his bride and went to inquire what was going on and he too received a lash on his hands.

After the family and guests returned to the house, the mother of Rudendra Persaud again began inquiring about her son.

This time, she said something seems wrong and she decided to return to the location where the gang of boys was. After she returned to the location, she pleaded with the boys not to hurt her and said that she was just looking for her son as she was not finding him.

“One of them said ‘oh aunty, ah you son you a look for’, he said watch one boy lay down there, he get lash and lay down there.”

When the woman saw her son, she raised an alarm. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed.