Deosaran optimistic that Lusignan A can defend title against ECCCC

FORMER West Indies President’s XI cricketer Krishna Deosaran expects a tough battle, but is optimistic that his Lusignan A team can defend their title when they tackle home team, Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC), today, in the SPR Enterprise 40-over final.

The game, which was postponed from last month due to bad weather is set to start at 10:00hrs.

The experienced cricketer, who represented Guyana at the U-19 level with lengthy stints in Trinidad and Canada, said that if his side stick to their game plan they should come out victorious.

“We would have to execute both with the bat and the ball to be on top of the game, we just have to stick to our game plan and the basics. I think once we play positively and show no signs of weakness we will dominate on that day.”

The Lusignan skipper added that he is aware of the magnitude of the game, but he also knows that he has an experienced side in big clashes and is confident in his players’ abilities.

“I know it’s a big game, but we are confident and positive about our potential and our talent in the team. I know we have the ability to win it again.”

Both teams are pumped up for the clash, since they played unbeaten throughout the preliminary rounds.

ADVANTAGE

Enmore have home team advantage and like Lusignan, they have several solid players, including former national leg-spinner Amir Khan, Imran Hassan, skipper Bheemraj Ramkelawan and national U-17 cricketer Chaitram Balgobin.

Despite the disadvantages of playing away from home, Deosaran is still counting on his talented players.

“The home side will definitely get an advantage. They are more accustomed to their environment and they will know the pitch more than we, but we played long enough to understand and adapt quickly as well.”

The 32-year-old will have the likes of Steve Ramdass and Robin Williams among several other quality players at his disposal.

The teams read:

Lusignan A: K. Deosarran (captain), S.

Bharrat, G. Boodwah, S. Ramdass, R. Williams, V. Ramjeet, J. Heliger, R. Naikarran, E. Khan, A. Mohammed, K. Franklin, R. Gopaul and K.Bishundial.

Enmore CCCC A: B. Ramkelawan (captain), R. Singh, C. Surat, N. Gobin, S. Jainarine, A. Khan, R. Hiralall, C, Seemangal, S. Jainarine, Y. Dyal, C. Balgobin, V. Ramlakhan and I. Hassan.