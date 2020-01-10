2020 PCL Regional 4-Day- Guyana Jaguars vs Leeward Hurricanes Day 2

Smith, batsmen give Champs 263 run lead

PACER Niall Smith bagged 3 quick wickets to complement the series of half-centuries from his teammates as Guyana Jaguars kept a firm grip on things, heading into day 3 versus the Leeward Hurricanes at the Sir Viv Richards Ground, Antigua.

Hurricanes were wobbling at 123 for 5 following the close of play on day two, trailing the Jaguars by 299 runs. Jahmar Hamilton (23*) and Jaques Taylor (11*) will resume the chase when play resumes on the penultimate day.

The Debutant Smith, who earned his 4-Day cap a few days ago, ripped through the top-order with his pace to finish with 3-29 from 12 overs. Opener Kieran Powell hit 34 while Montcin Hodge and Devon Thomas each had 13.

Guyana Jaguars racked up and imposing 388 all out in their first innings thanks to a quartet of half-century contributions from their premier batsmen.

All-rounder Chris Barnwell missed a century but played well for his top-score of 82 with 9 fours and a six. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul grafted 60 while partner Chandrapaul Hemraj weighed in with 52.

Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson stroked 59 but not before a lower-order assault from all-rounder Raymon Reifer (47) and Devendra Bishoo (40) almost took them to 400.

Spinner Damion Jacobs was the most successful bowler for the Hurricanes with returns of 4-82. Kacey Carthy and Quinton Boatswain grabbed 2 wickets apiece.

Day is action continues at 13:00hrs.