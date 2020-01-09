GECOM swears in returning officers

WITH the exception of Region Five, the district returning officers for the upcoming March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were officially sworn in on Wednesday at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Three ballot officers for the discipline services were also sworn in. They took their oath of office on Wednesday at GECOM’s Headquarters in Kingston, Georgetown.

Those appointed are Trevor Harris for District One; Roxanne Smith for District Two; Mohanlall Jagdeo for District Three; Clairmont Mongo for District Four; Savitri Mangar for District Six; Glendon Fredricks for District Seven; Dwayne Marco for District Eight; John Abraham for District Nine; and Rensford Alleyne for District 10.

The ballot officers are Roxanne Ramdyhaw Lewi for the Guyana Defence Force; Nardeo Persaud for the Guyana Police Force; and Onicia Byneo for the Guyana Prison Service.

The returning officers have a variety of functions pertaining to the elections and will transmit the official results to GECOM for each of their regions following polling.

GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d), Claudette Singh told the returning officers that they will be under scrutiny and their duties and actions must be done with integrity and impartiality.

“Bear in mind at all times that you are serving your country, and you must do so with the utmost care and diligence in serving,” she told the returning officers.

“If there is a problem, try to resolve it in the best way you can, do not wait for things to escalate because things can get very nasty at times,” the chair added.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, said the swearing-in of the returning officers was in keeping with the commission’s work as the nation gears up for elections.

The returning officers swore to execute their duties as prescribed in the Representation of the People’s Act 103.

The CEO said the returning officer must treat every elector in a fair, impartial and transparent manner.

“That is an absolute necessity, the nation and I dare say, the wider world, expects an excellent performance in your duties.”

For the ballot officer, the CEO said they will fulfil their duties between seven to 10 days prior to elections.

“The commission will uphold the conduct of those elections as prescribed in the law and all the subsequent activities that are required to ensure that those votes of those ranks are sorted, and are dispatched to the localities of those officers in those services,” Lowenfield said.

He told the gathering of returning officers that their tasks start immediately and a detailed briefing will be provided on what is required in execution of their appointments.