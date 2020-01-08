Autopsy of couple found at Aracari points to murder-suicide

A post-mortem examination of the two lifeless bodies which were found in a bathtub in a room at the Aracari Resort on the West Bank of Demerara on Sunday, points to a murder/suicide.

The autopsy, which was conducted by pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh on the bodies of twenty-six-year-old Kevin Singh of Lot 18 Triumph, East coast Demerara, an employee of GuySuco LBI estate, and twenty-five year-old Subrina Nandram, a mother of two, from 49 Corentyne Village, indicated that the woman was beaten and strangled.

It also revealed that Singh died after ingesting a poisonous substance.

The couple had checked into the hotel at 15:38hrs on Saturday, and were last heard from at 12:00hrs on Sunday when Singh spoke to hotel management. Respective family members for the couple, had last heard from them on Saturday.A bottle containing a poisonous substance was subsequently discovered in the room.

Nandram’s mother-in-law, Prano Chinoolall, who lives in Mon Repos, told this publication that she last saw Nandram alive when she dropped off her two sons, aged eight and five, at their great grandmother’s residence also in Mon Repos.

Though Nandram lives in Berbice, Chinolall explained that the two children have been residing with her, in Mon Repos, for approximately three years now.

They were left there when Nandram spent a stint overseas with her husband who lives in the United States of America.